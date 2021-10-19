Police arrest 3 suspects in 35-year-old Jerusalem murder case

Police have arrested three additional suspects in relation to the disappearance of Nissim Shitrit in 1986 and the murder of Avraham Edri in 1990 Jerusalem.

The suspects, each of them in their 60s and from Jerusalem and Haifa, are set to be brought to court today in the hopes of getting their detention extended.

The suspects belong to Rabbi Eliezer Berland’s Shuvu Banim sect of the Breslov hassidic community.

This follows the arrest of three other members of Berland's sect on Sunday in relation to these crimes.

This is a developing story.