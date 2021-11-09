Police arrest 30-year-old for sexual offenses against 13-year-old

Police have arrested a 30-year-old on suspicion of having committed sexual offenses against a 13-year-old.

The suspect, identified as Benjamin Shmuel Marcello, had lived in the center of the country and knew the victim from his workplace, according to the investigation. It is believed Marcello committed an act of rape and of sodomy against the victim in two different instances.

The Petah Tikva Magistrate's Court has extended Marcello's detention until November 11, and police are asking others possibly harmed by the suspect to come forward.