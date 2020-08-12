Police block streets in Tel Aviv following protest

Israel Police blocked several streets and intersections in Tel Aviv on Wednesday night, following a demonstration that took place at the intersection of Begin and Kaplan.The demonstration was organized by parents whose children attended a kindergarten that made headlines recently when several daycare workers it employed were arrested for allegedly abusing the kindergarten's children. The following streets in Tel Aviv were blocked for vehicles:- Kaplan Street, from Ibn Gvirol to Menachem Begin.- Kaplan intersection through Menachem Begin.- Ammunition Hill Street - from Yigal Alon through Menachem Begin (Azrieli intersection).Police officers are directing vehicles through alternate routes.