Police clash with protesters in Belarusian capital

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 10, 2020 20:24
Belarusian police clashed with protesters in Minsk for the second evening in a row on Monday after President Alexander Lukashenko won a landslide victory in a contested election, a Reuters witness said.
Police were seen dragging protesters out of a crowd and beating them with truncheons. More than 30 people were detained, the witness said.Separately the head of the Belarusian state security service said it had prevented an attempt on the life of Lukashenko's main opponent, Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, the ONT television channel reported.
At least six killed as Somalia security forces put out prison uprising
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 09:31 PM
MK Gallant to Gantz: 'Do not hurt the opening of the school year'
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 08/10/2020 09:25 PM
Russia says it will respond in kind to Slovakia's expulsion of diplomats
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 09:03 PM
Trump wants stimulus payments, schools funds in COVID-19 bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 09:00 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,085 new diagnoses since midnight
IDF removes roadblocks along Israel-Lebanon border
Honduras shaken by 5.7 magnitude earthquake near Caribbean islands
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 05:50 PM
Lebanon's PM to announce the resignation of his government
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 05:40 PM
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas tested positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 04:59 PM
Netanyahu: School year to open according to Gallant's plan
Germany: EU must discuss sanctions after Belarus election
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 04:07 PM
Army says east Congo militia killed 16 villagers
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 03:24 PM
Lebanon's finance minister ready to resign
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 03:19 PM
Vietnam reports 6 more coronavirus infections, 2 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 02:35 PM
German COVID-19 vaccine developer looks to raise up to $213 mln in US IPO
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 02:26 PM
