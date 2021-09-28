The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Police clear flare explosives from Holon, Jaffa area

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 28, 2021 13:18
Israel Police cleared two flare explosives from the area around Holon and Jaffa on Tuesday afternoon after reports that they had fallen out of the air.
These types of explosive are usually used on ships for signalling.
Some six inured in gas station wall collapse
Iran atomic energy chief in Moscow for nuclear cooperation talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/28/2021 12:04 PM
Man dies in stabbing, two arrested
Two Palestinians injured in clashes with IDF near Jenin
Man attacks his father with a club
Materials for making explosive devices found near Bidu - report
US Senate fails to advance debt ceiling, government funding measures
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/28/2021 01:14 AM
At least 10 FARC dissidents killed in Colombia bombing, military says
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/27/2021 11:56 PM
US successfully flight tests Raytheon hypersonic weapon
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/27/2021 09:04 PM
Bandits kill 22 Nigerian security personnel - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/27/2021 07:42 PM
US President Biden to get his COVID booster shot
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/27/2021 06:47 PM
Prague to buy Israeli air defense system
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/27/2021 06:34 PM
Some 100 American citizens, residents still waiting to leave Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/27/2021 06:31 PM
Jordan's crown prince contracts COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/27/2021 06:04 PM
49-year-old seriously injured after fall from Tower of David rope course
