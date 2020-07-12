Police clear out protestors' equipment from next to PM's residence

Israeli police removed protestors' equipment in Jerusalem after they decided to settle in Balfour Street, close to the Prime Minister's Residence, the Jerusalem Municipality announced Sunday morning.The protest was approved by the police to be held for a few hours, but protestors decided to remain there after the approved time, bringing generators, tents and fences to more permanently stay in the area, which had to be cleared.Many complaints were filed against the protestors by guests of nearby hotels for disturbing public order.