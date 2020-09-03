Police complete investigation of Rabbi Shai Ohayon's murder

The police announced on Thursday that it had completed its investigation into the stabbing attack of Rabbi Shai Ohayon from Petah Tikva.Ohayon was stabbed at the Segula Junction in Petah Tikva on August 26. Police forces that were called to the scene located and arrested a 46-year-old suspect, a resident of the West Bank, who had a bloody knife in his possession, several minutes after Ohayon was found. Ohayon was evacuated to the nearby Rabin Medical Center in severe condition. He was pronounced dead shortly after.The suspect was interrogated by a joint investigating team composed of police and Shin Bet investigators, and on Thursday, police announced that the investigation was completed and that they had collected enough evidence to indite him on murder charges.The suspect's arrest was extended by five days, until September 7.