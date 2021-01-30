The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Police disperse Jerusalem party allegedly organized by COVID-19 patient

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 30, 2021 19:02
A party in Jerusalem that was allegedly organized by a confirmed coronavirus patient was dispersed by police on Saturday evening, Walla reported. 
The report noted that the party took place at the Malha neighborhood in southwest Jerusalem and included dozens of participants, many of whom confronted the police force that arrived to the scene. 
Police reportedly found many laughing gas canisters at the scene, allegedly used for recreation purposes by the party participants. 
A 22-year-old who confronted police was reportedly arrested for assaulting a police officer and the party's organizer, a 29-year-old confirmed coronavirus patient, was sent to quarantine and will be interrogated by police once she completes her isolation, the report noted.
