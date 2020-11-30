Police extends arrest of Lod rabbi suspected of sexually harassing kids

The Rishon Lezion District Court extended on Monday the arrest of Lod resident Netanel Deri by four days, Walla reported.Deri, a 39-year-old rabbi, is suspected of carrying out sexual offenses against his students over many years. He was arrested two weeks ago after police received a complaint.The investigation has raised concerns of Deri exploiting his position as a local community leader at Lod, by convincing children to visit him in his room before sexually harassing them and committing acts of sodomy. These acts allegedly took place over several years.The state prosecutor has said that he intends to file an indictment against Deri.