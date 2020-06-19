Police file indictment against suspect who attacked Yehuda Glick
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JUNE 19, 2020 13:42
Israel Police filed an indictment towards the suspect who attacked former MK Yehuda Glick while he was in the area of Wadi al-Joz on June 4. In addition, they filed a request to detain the suspect until the end of official proceedings.
