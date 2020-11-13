Police find 2,700 Palestinians living illegally in Jerusalem's Old City

Police found 2,700 Palestinians living illegally in the Old City in Jerusalem on Friday.This is the second week of "large scale operations conducted by security forces to locate the thousands of Palestinian infiltration attempts and attempts made by terrorist elements to take advantage of the arrival of worshipers in the area," according to a Police report.Officers, K-9 units and helicopters were used to conduct the operation. Hundreds of the Palestinians found, who were living in Israeli territories without a permit, were detained, inspected and sent back to the territories. Four drivers suspected of smuggling Palestinians across the border were also arrested, and dozens of fines were given for violations of health regulations.