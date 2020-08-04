Police fine 1,261 people for not wearing masks in public
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
AUGUST 4, 2020 17:00
In the last 24 hours, police fined 1,261 people for failing to comply with the Health Ministry order to wear a mask in public as part of the effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to Israel Police.
