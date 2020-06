STV quoted a police inspector, Gareth Griffiths, as saying it was a "targeted assault and we do not believe there is a threat to the wider public".

On Friday, six people, including a policeman, were stabbed at a hotel in the city centre before the attacker was shot dead in an incident the police said they were not treating as terrorism.

Police in Scotland have cordoned off streets in Glasgow after a man was stabbed in what police has described as a targeted attack, Scottish Television (STV) and the Daily Mail newspaper reported.