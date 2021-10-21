Police Investigation Department no. 2 fired for 'incompatibility'

State Attorney Amit Isman announced on Thursday to the Police Investigation Department's second-in-command Moshe Sa'ada that he was being relieved of his job due to "incompatibility." The Justice Ministry said that he is acting against his superiors, according to Israeli media.

A year ago, Channel 13 reported that Sa'ada had maintained direct contact with then Public Security Minister Amir Ohana without telling his bosses and threatened workers in the department that he would report them directly to the minister.