Police had determined back in January 2020 that the number of participants going to Mount Meron on Lag Ba'omer should be restricted. However, this never ended up happening, as revealed by newly published documents on Tuesday, KAN reported.

Police officer Lt.-Col. Victor Busquilia had noted that the Toldot Aharon compound was able to hold maximum 8,000 people. However, at the time, there were an estimated 25,000 people there.

The Mount Meron disaster saw 45 men and boys crushed to death at the holy site during the Lag Ba'omer holiday.

This is a developing story.