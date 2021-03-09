Police looking for missing Jerusalem man

Police have asked for the public's help in locating 24-year-old Avidan Gantshar, who has been missing since Saturday. He was last seen in the vicinity of King George Street in Jerusalem between 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. At 5 feet, 9 inches with hazel eyes and short, brown hair, Ganstshar often wears a hoodie. He is believed to still be in the Jerusalem area and may be in some danger.Anyone that may have seen him or with information is asked to call 053.530.4398 or contact the police.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}