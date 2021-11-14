Israel Police officer convicted for sexual harassment

Israel Police officer Kanaj Meri was convicted on Sunday by the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court for sexually harassing a woman who came to the Shalem police station to file a complaint about having her bag stolen. He then attempted to cover up the incident.

According to the indictment, while questioning the woman about her complaint, the police officer touched her inappropriately.

When it later came to his attention that the woman was going to file a complaint against him, he filed a false memorandum claiming that the woman had refused to leave the room after being questioned and he was forced to confront her as a result.

"We take very seriously this improper and unusual conduct that is in stark contrast to the police's norms and values," the police responded in a statement. "Along with the criminal proceedings, the police officer was fired from the service and is no longer a member of the Israel Police."