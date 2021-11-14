The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Israel Police officer convicted for sexual harassment

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 14, 2021 11:01

Updated: NOVEMBER 14, 2021 11:39
Israel Police officer Kanaj Meri was convicted on Sunday by the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court for sexually harassing a woman who came to the Shalem police station to file a complaint about having her bag stolen. He then attempted to cover up the incident.
According to the indictment, while questioning the woman about her complaint, the police officer touched her inappropriately.
When it later came to his attention that the woman was going to file a complaint against him, he filed a false memorandum claiming that the woman had refused to leave the room after being questioned and he was forced to confront her as a result. 
"We take very seriously this improper and unusual conduct that is in stark contrast to the police's norms and values," the police responded in a statement. "Along with the criminal proceedings, the police officer was fired from the service and is no longer a member of the Israel Police."
UK's Queen Elizabeth to miss Cenotaph service due to back sprain
By REUTERS
11/14/2021 11:28 AM
Bennett, Lapid hold consultation on imprisoned couple in Turkey
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2021 11:07 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 220 new COVID cases, 100 intubated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2021 10:36 AM
Islamic State claims attack on Pakistani police barracks
By REUTERS
11/14/2021 10:06 AM
IDF thwarts drug smuggling attempt at Egyptian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2021 07:41 AM
Qatar's Al Jazeera TV says its Sudan bureau chief has been arrested
By REUTERS
11/14/2021 07:12 AM
Cyclist seriously injured in Be'er Sheva car crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/14/2021 03:07 AM
Queen Elizabeth to appear publicly for first time after hospital stay
By REUTERS
11/14/2021 02:06 AM
Ukraine says Russia has nearly 100,000 troops near its border
By REUTERS
11/13/2021 11:03 PM
Clashes between settlers and Palestinians south of Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2021 10:07 PM
Ahuvia Sandak: Dozens of protesters block road to Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2021 09:31 PM
Alarms to sound in South as part of IDF drill
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2021 09:05 PM
Pfizer to sell new antiviral COVID pill to Israel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2021 09:05 PM
Human remains wash onto shore of Lake Kinneret
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2021 07:50 PM
