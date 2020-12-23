The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Police officer relieved of duty after Black man shot in Columbus, Ohio

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 23, 2020 09:49
A police officer was relieved of duty on Tuesday following his involvement in the killing of a Black man in Columbus, Ohio, according to Mayor Andrew Ginther, the second incident in which a Black man was killed by police in the city in the past month.
The latest shooting took place as investigations continue over the Dec. 4 killing of a young Black man, Casey Christopher Goodson, triggering protests in downtown Ohio demanding transparency in the investigations.
The 47-year-old man in the latest incident, whose name was not revealed, died at Riverside Hospital on Tuesday morning, according to a statement by Columbus Department of Public Safety posted on Twitter.
 
The Black man was shot by a police officer, one of several who were attending to a non-emergency call, after a resident in Oberlin Drive complained about a man sitting in a car for an extended period and repeatedly turning it off and on, the Columbus police statement added. It didn't say how many officers were at the scene.
"The officer involved did not turn on their body-worn camera — which is unacceptable," Ginther said in a tweet late on Tuesday. The police officer would have to turn in his badge and gun, pending the outcome of criminal and internal investigations.
"Our community is still raw and exhausted from the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and, most recently, Casey Goodson, Jr., right here in Columbus," he said.
Qatar foreign minister calls for Gulf-Iran dialog, deescalation - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2020 10:17 AM
Coronavirus: IDF cases on the rise with 426 testing positive
Gaza armed militias hold joint drills in message to Israel
Trump appoints Religious Zionists of America head to Holocaust Council
Approximately 45,000 vaccines administered on Tuesday
Naftali Bennett to announce PM run
43-year-old investigated for setting two classrooms on fire
Shaare Zedek president estimates variant strain is already in Israel
  • By 103FM VIA MAARIV ONLINE
  • 12/23/2020 07:02 AM
Two Hadassah Medical Center board members resign in protest
Ronen Plot appointed interim chair of Yad Vashem
Two possible terror attacks near Kiryat Arba and Hebron - report
Trump grants full pardon to Russia probe figure George Papadopoulos
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2020 12:34 AM
Knesset passes provisions on voting during coronavirus pandemic
Biden says huge data breach poses 'grave risk' to US, promises response
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/22/2020 08:40 PM
AstraZeneca says its vaccine effective against new coronavirus variant
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/22/2020 08:28 PM
