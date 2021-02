Police officers reportedly arrived to the scene on Thursday afternoon in order to interrogate a suspect. However, as the officers who trying to lead the suspect to the police car, dozens assaulted them with sticks and stones, causing heavy damage to the police vehicle.

The officers eventually used riot control measures to disperse the crowed.

Police officers who arrived to a murder scene in southern Israel on Thursday in order to arrest a suspect were attacked by dozens of suspects, Ynet reported.