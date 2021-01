In addition, three men were arrested for disturbing the peace.

Three police officers were injured in Beit Shemesh on Monday as hundreds of people in the city rioted, Kan reported.In addition, three men were arrested for disturbing the peace.

Israel has been witnessing massive riots in some ultra-Orthodox communities due to hard-liner haredi groups refusing to obey the COVID-19 health instruction, and clashing with police who are working to enforce Health Ministry regulations.