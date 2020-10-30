The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Police overpower man threatening officers with knives in Paris - police

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 30, 2020 17:41
PARIS - French police on Friday overpowered a man after he threatened police officers with two knives in a southwestern district of Paris, police source said.
The source told Reuters that no one has been injured.
Harvey Weinstein is sued by woman he was convicted of sexually assaulting
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2020 06:56 PM
New Dutch coronavirus infections rise by more than 11,000 in 24 hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2020 03:31 PM
Darmanin: 120 extra police to be sent to Nice after fatal knife attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2020 03:22 PM
Strong earthquake strikes Aegean Sea, shaking Turkey, Greece
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2020 02:52 PM
Tunisia launch investigations over Nice attack, Italian govt reject blame
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2020 02:40 PM
New lockdown on Bu'eine Nujeidat, lockdown on Majdal Shams extended
Police shut down massage parlor for suspected prostitution on site
IDF soldiers identify suspects throwing IED from car in West Bank
Coronavirus: 630 new cases on Thursday, less than 2% of tests positive
US breaks daily record for COVID-19 cases with over 91,000 new infections
New Zealand approves euthanasia, set to reject recreational marijuana
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2020 03:30 AM
Mother and her three children saved from burning apartment
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 10/30/2020 03:23 AM
Electric blackouts sweep throughout the country
Man threatens protesters with a knife in Tel Aviv
Japan's gov't to shut China out of its drone supply for security issues
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2020 02:25 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by