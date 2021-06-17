Police prepare for possible clashes in Lod following arrest of Imam

Israel Police is preparing for possible clashes in Lod as tensions climbed Thursday following the arrest of an Imam in Lod, Kan reported.The Imam, Yosef Muhammad Elbaz, was arrested by Israel Police's Lahav 433 anti-corruption unit on suspicion of inciting Muslim constituents to harm police officers, according to a police report.Elbaz, uploaded a Facebook post that called for Arab-Israeli citizens to go out and violently confront police officers.The court ordered that the Imam be released Thursday, N12 reported. He was kept in custody to allow the police to appeal the decision.