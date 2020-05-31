Maya Vishniyak's killer suspected of filming body, sending to friends

Amit Almog, 21-year-old boyfriend and alleged murderer of Maya Vishniyak, is suspected of video taping the corpse of Vishniyak after having strangled her to death and sending it to his friends, Israel's Ynet News reported.Police will be requesting from the Tel Aviv Magistrate Court to extend his arrest by 10 days on Sunday afternoon in order to complete the investigation. Almog seemingly strangled his 22-year-old girlfriend to death and moderately injured his mother, as well. He was psychiatrically evaluated last week after having a reported history of mental illness.When Almog was initially arrested, he showed signs of mental instability, panicking and attempting to launch himself at police officers in the courtroom. He was also allegedly very confused during the investigation, though he nevertheless confessed to the murder, saying that the voices in his head told him to do it.A total of 54 local council leaders appealed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the murder, calling on him to establish a national task force to address violence against women.