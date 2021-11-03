Police, rioters clash in Nablus near Joseph's Tomb

Palestinians and Israeli security forces clashed in the vicinity of Joseph's Tomb in Nablus in the West Bank on Tuesday night, according to Palestinian media.

The clashes involved gunfire from both sides, according to the reports. Palestinian rioters placed burning tires in the middle of streets in the city in order to impede Israeli forces and Jewish visitors who were set to visit Joseph's Tomb later in the night.

The situation is ongoing and will be updated as new information is made available.