Police seize weapons in vehicle's trunk following car chase on road 90

Israel Police seized on Wednesday eight semi-automatic weapons and 15 handguns in the trunk of a vehicle that was recklessly driving on Route 90, N12 reported.During routine activity in the Jordan Rift Valley, police officers noticed a suspicious vehicle driving recklessly on road 90 and ordered it to stop. The drivers ignored the officers and continued driving recklessly while ramming a police barricade. A car chase ensued and police eventually apprehended two Palestinians in the vehicle and found a large amount of weapons in their trunk.