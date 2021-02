Carmi, a well-known psychologist from Jerusalem, was arrested late January after police received a complaint from one of his patients who said that he had sexually assaulted her during their meetings.

The alleged criminal claimed that his sexual relations with the first complainant was strictly consensual. Following that complaint, other women who were treated by Carmi over the years have come out and said that they, too, fell victim to Carmi.

The Israel Police will ask the court to extend Yuval Carmi's detention on Sunday, a police statement read.