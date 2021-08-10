The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Police to use drones to enforce corona regulations

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 10, 2021 15:46
The Israel Police announced on Tuesday that they will be using drones and other technological methods to oversee and enforce COVID regulations, according to Walla.
