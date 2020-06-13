Police use tear gas in Paris racism and police brutality protests

Police fired tear gas at protesters on Saturday in central Paris, where thousands gathered for a demonstration against racism and police violence.

A couple of tear gas canisters were deployed and the crowd moved away calmly, according to a Reuters journalist at the scene.

A march was called by supporters of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old black man who died in 2016 in police custody near Paris, and whose case has been re-ignited by the George Floyd killing in the United States. The protest had not been authorized by police.