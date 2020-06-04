Police warn against Fake News: No coronavirus raids planned

Police warned the public on Thursday against an official-looking ad circulating on social media which claimed police were warning the public that they will conduct week-long raids in public gatherings places such as beaches and shopping malls to enforce coronavirus preventive measures.“This is fake news that did not originate with police spokesperson unit,” the Police Spokesperson's Office said. "One should pay attention and consider only [valid] information and reports by the spokesperson officially [sends] on behalf of Israel’s police.”