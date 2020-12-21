The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Protesters demand justice after Hilltop Youth killed while fleeing police

Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir slammed police, complaining that had the 19-year-old been a Bedouin from Rahat, the officers wouldn't have chased him.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 21, 2020 22:24
Protesters demand justice for Ahuvia Sandak, a 19-year-old from the Hilltop Youth movement who was killed by police, Jerusalem, December 21, 2020 (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Protesters demand justice for Ahuvia Sandak, a 19-year-old from the Hilltop Youth movement who was killed by police, Jerusalem, December 21, 2020
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Some 200 protesters gathered outside the Police National Headquarters in Jerusalem and confronted police officers while trying to breach the building on Monday evening after the death of a youth fleeing police earlier in the day.
Protesters reportedly shouted "murderers" towards the officers, protesting against police brutality that they claim led to the death of Ahuvia Sandak. Some 40 protesters were arrested by police. 
"We are here because they murdered our brother today, not because we like to block roads," cried the protesters, as reported by N12. Later into the night, a few protesters began to throw rocks at the nearby policemen, leaving one with a head wound. He's since received medical treatment.

The wounded Border Police officer at the protests, December 21, 2020. The wounded Border Police officer at the protests, December 21, 2020.

Sandak, a 19-year-old from the Hilltop Youth movement was killed Monday morning after his vehicle flipped over while he was fleeing from police near Kokhav HaShahar in the West Bank, Israel Police reported.
Police arrived at the scene after receiving reports that passengers in an Israeli vehicle were throwing rocks at a Palestinian vehicle.
The police ordered the Israeli vehicle to pull over and the driver attempted to escape from the scene.
The vehicle flipped over near the Rimonim Junction leading to the death of one of the passengers.
The four other passengers in the car were injured lightly and claimed that the cause of the accident was police slamming into them with the police car, KAN News reported.
The young man was from the West Bank settlement of Kedumim. Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir slammed police, complaining that had the 19-year-old been a Bedouin from Rahat, the officers wouldn't have chased him.
Ben-Gvir, who is also a lawyer, argued that the chase was not called for since the officers on the scene allegedly knew who all the passengers in the car were. He called on the Knesset to hold an inquiry into police conduct in the West Bank.  
The right-wing NGO Honenu argued that the passengers were cuffed before being taken to hospital despite their injuries, N12 reported.  
Police denied allegations of cuffing the wounded or ramming into the civilian car, claiming that it was the "wild driving" of the person behind the wheel which led to the chase and the vehicle flipping over.
MK Betzalel Smotrich (Tekuma) was removed from the scene by the police, which led to Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin slamming the officers present for allegedly violating the immunity he enjoys as a member of parliament.
Levin claimed that this "badly harms the ability of an MK to carry out his public duty," adding that, in a democracy, such police action shouldn't be tolerated.


Tags West Bank police itamar ben-gvir
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel’s success By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern Assassinating Iran's nuclear scientist a preemptive strike - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El Did Arab leaders learn from the mistakes before the Arab Spring? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
4 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by