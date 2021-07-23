Polish Law preventing restitution of Jewish property passes in senate

The Polish Law that prevents Jews from getting back property that was stolen from their families in the Holocaust and the Polish Communist rule was passed in the Polish senate on Friday, Israeli media reported.The law will make it near impossible to appeal decisions made on property that was stolen more than 30 years ago.Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has said that "the law will strongly harm [Israel's] relations with Poland," adding that "Poland knows very well what is the right and decent thing to do."