The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Polish police detain 48 people after LGBT protest

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 8, 2020 12:07
Police said they detained 48 people after protesters tried to stop them arresting an LGBT activist accused of hanging rainbow flags over statues in Warsaw and damaging a pro-life campaigner's van.
Crowds of protesters shouting "Shame, disgrace!" surrounded a police vehicle in the center of the capital on Friday to try and stop it driving away with the activist inside.
"Due to yesterday's active gathering, 48 people were detained," the Warsaw police force said on its Twitter account on Saturday.
Members of the anti-homophobia group "Stop Bzdurom" have said they hung flag on statues of Jesus and other figures last week as part of a fight for LGBT rights, an issue thrust into the heart of public debate in Poland during last month's presidential election.
The ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party has said LGBT rights are part of what it calls an invasive foreign ideology that undermines Polish values and the traditional family.
Government spokesman Piotr Muller said he would not comment on police actions.
Stop Bzdurom and other groups have called for a protest in Warsaw on Saturday in solidarity with LGBT people.  
Huge blast rocks military base in Somali capital - military official
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/08/2020 12:05 PM
Wife of Dutch envoy to Lebanon dies after being hurt in Beirut blast
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/08/2020 12:04 PM
Thai protesters demand the release of anti-government activists
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/08/2020 10:04 AM
Beijing's top HK office says US sanctions are 'ridiculous'
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/08/2020 09:41 AM
'America's toughest sheriff' narrowly defeated in bid for old job
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/08/2020 05:50 AM
Coronavirus-hit Mexico receives $3 million donation from United States
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/08/2020 04:12 AM
Trump will host Iraqi prime minister at the white house Aug 20
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/08/2020 03:57 AM
Donald Trump to attend Paris conference to help support Lebanon
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/07/2020 11:43 PM
Man drowns at beach near Four Seasons Hotel in Netanya
Gunmen kill about 20 in attack in eastern Burkina Faso
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/07/2020 08:49 PM
Finance Ministry to present NIS 8.5 billion plan to stimulate growth
Missing brothers from Kfar Silver found - police
  • By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 08/07/2020 08:23 PM
322 IDF soldiers and civilian employees diagnosed with coronavirus
Coronavirus in Israel: Death toll tops 581, close to 110 on ventilators
Palmahim National Park closed to new visitors due to overcrowding
  • By YUVAL BAGNO/MAARIV
  • 08/07/2020 05:52 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by