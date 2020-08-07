‘Politicians must not be involved in Liat Ben-Ari’s prosecution’

Israel’s state prosecutor responded to a letter from Rosh HaAyin City Council Member Hanoch Oz asking that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s lead prosecutor be indicted for construction violations by warning him that intervention in prosecutorial work is inappropriate.

Oz sent a letter stating that the state prosecutor had not yet responded to his demand to indict Ben-Ari and her husband. Now, he received a response, but it was likely not the one he was expecting.

The state prosecutor responded by going over Oz’s head to the city’s mayor, Shalom Ben Moshe, and his deputy. The prosecutor warned that politicians must not interfere with the state prosecutor’s independence and that such interference could be considered a crime.