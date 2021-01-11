Pompeo announces he will designate Houthis as foreign terror group

Three of the terrorist group's leaders, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, Abd al-Khaliq Badr al-Din al-Houthi, and Abdullah Yahya al Hakim, will be designated as SDGTs.
"These designations will provide additional tools to confront terrorist activity and terrorism by Ansarallah, a deadly Iran-backed militia group in the Gulf region," said Pompeo in a press statement. "The designations are intended to hold Ansarallah accountable for its terrorist acts, including cross-border attacks threatening civilian populations, infrastructure, and commercial shipping."
Pompeo added that the US is working to reduce the impact that the designations could have on humanitarian issues in Yemen.