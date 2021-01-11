Pompeo announces he will designate Houthis as foreign terror group

Three of the terrorist group's leaders, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, Abd al-Khaliq Badr al-Din al-Houthi, and Abdullah Yahya al Hakim, will be designated as SDGTs.

"These designations will provide additional tools to confront terrorist activity and terrorism by Ansarallah, a deadly Iran-backed militia group in the Gulf region," said Pompeo in a press statement. "The designations are intended to hold Ansarallah accountable for its terrorist acts, including cross-border attacks threatening civilian populations, infrastructure, and commercial shipping."

Pompeo added that the US is working to reduce the impact that the designations could have on humanitarian issues in Yemen.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Monday that the Department of State will notify Congress of his intent to designate Ansarallah, commonly known as the Houthis, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) entity.