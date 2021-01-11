The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Pompeo announces he will designate Houthis as foreign terror group

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 11, 2021 09:08
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Monday that the Department of State will notify Congress of his intent to designate Ansarallah, commonly known as the Houthis, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) entity.
Three of the terrorist group's leaders, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, Abd al-Khaliq Badr al-Din al-Houthi, and Abdullah Yahya al Hakim, will be designated as SDGTs.
"These designations will provide additional tools to confront terrorist activity and terrorism by Ansarallah, a deadly Iran-backed militia group in the Gulf region," said Pompeo in a press statement. "The designations are intended to hold Ansarallah accountable for its terrorist acts, including cross-border attacks threatening civilian populations, infrastructure, and commercial shipping."
Pompeo added that the US is working to reduce the impact that the designations could have on humanitarian issues in Yemen.
Coronavirus in Israel: 6,706 new cases, 7.4% of tests return positive
China says WHO COVID-19 origins probe team to arrive Jan. 14
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2021 07:08 AM
Trump National Golf Club stripped of 2022 PGA Championship
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2021 05:46 AM
UN chief Guterres seeks to stay on for second term - Bloomberg News
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2021 05:29 AM
'Sex and the City' stars, minus one, to appear in new show
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2021 05:01 AM
Taiwan says relations with US elevated to global partnership
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2021 04:41 AM
New coronavirus strain first seen in Britain confirmed in Mexico
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2021 03:10 AM
China reports 103 new COVID-19 cases vs 69 a day earlier
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2021 02:25 AM
Indonesian crashed jet possibly broke when hitting waters - investigator
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2021 02:14 AM
A vehicle caught fire near Rimonim junction in alleged arson
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 01/11/2021 01:47 AM
North Korea says leader Kim elected as general secretary of ruling party
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2021 01:25 AM
US to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as foreign terror group on Monday
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2021 01:23 AM
Ya'alon disqualifies Aburiya from Telem hours after nomination
Algeria registers Sputnik vaccine for use, Russian wealth fund says
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2021 10:38 PM
Health Ministry D-G to be admitted to hospital for back surgery
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by