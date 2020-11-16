The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Pompeo says Europe, US need to work together to address Turkey

Pompeo also voiced confidence in the commitment of the administration of President Donald Trump to the constitutional setting of the US election.

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 17, 2020 00:57
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, U.S., July 8, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER/POOL)
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, U.S., July 8, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER/POOL)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US administration and Europe need to work jointly on addressing actions led by Turkey in the Middle East over the past few months, in an interview with French daily Le Figaro.
"France's president Emmanuel Macron and I agree that Turkey's recent actions have been very aggressive," Pompeo said, citing Turkey's recent support to Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Armenia as well as military moves in Libya and the Mediterranean.
"Europe and the US must work together to convince Erdogan such actions are not in the interest of his people," Pompeo said, referring to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
Pompeo said increased use of Turkey's military capability was a concern, but he did not say whether the country, which hosts US military forces at its Incirlik Air Base, should stay in or quit the North Atlantic Alliance.
Pompeo told Le Figaro the US administration had still work to do to maintain pressure on Iran.
Pompeo also voiced confidence in the commitment of the administration of President Donald Trump to the constitutional setting of the US election in an interview with French daily Le Figaro.
"I am entirely confident that the coming days and weeks will show how much we are attached to the constitutional frame of this election," Pompeo said. "The transition process will work and honor our internal and external obligations." 


