The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Pompeo: Iran 'desperately' keen to return to talks for sanctions relief

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 4, 2020 18:18
WASHINGTON - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said Iran was 'desperately' signaling its willingness to return to the negotiating table to get sanctions relief, although he did not elaborate how Washington would respond.
Speaking at the IISS Manama Dialogue, Pompeo did not provide proof as to how Tehran was more keen for talks. Tensions between Washington and Tehran have risen since 2018, when Trump abandoned Obama's 2015 nuclear deal, and restored harsh economic sanctions to pressure Tehran to negotiate stricter curbs on its nuclear program, ballistic missile development and support for regional proxy forces.
Ethiopia says war ending, with most Tigray leaders dead or caught
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2020 03:56 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,434 new cases in the last day - 2.3% positive
Coronavirus cabinet to meet on Sunday
US expert Fauci backtracks on criticism of UK on vaccine -NBC
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2020 02:55 PM
Gucci donates $500,000 to UNICEF to help supply COVID vaccines
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2020 02:23 PM
Erdogan says he hopes France will get rid of Macron "burden" soon
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2020 02:18 PM
Stena Line says role in UK delivery of Pfizer vaccine going well
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2020 12:35 PM
'Disturbing reports' from Eritrean refugee camps in Tigray - UN
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2020 12:23 PM
Seven injured in S.Africa refinery explosion, fire under control
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2020 09:48 AM
Black Shadow hacker group releases threat as payment deadline approaches
Biden addresses Fakhrizadeh's assassination, Iran nuclear program
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 23,449 - RKI
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2020 06:17 AM
Yemen coalition intercepts explosive drone launched by Houthis - state TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2020 03:47 AM
Top AI ethics researcher says Google fired her; company denies it
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2020 03:02 AM
South Korea reports 629 new coronavirus cases, highest in nine months
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2020 02:58 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by