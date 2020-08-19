The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Pompeo says US welcomes UN tribunal verdict on Hariri assassination case

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 19, 2020 00:58
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said the United States welcomed the conviction by a UN-backed court of a Hezbollah member of conspiring to kill former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri in a 2005 bombing.
In a statement, Pompeo also slammed Hezbollah's 'exploitation' of the financial system of Lebanon, which is reeling from the aftermath of the huge Aug. 4 explosion, and said the degradation of Lebanese institutions jeopardized the country's financial well-being and potential recovery.


