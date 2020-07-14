The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Pompeo spoke with Russia's Lavrov about Afghanistan - US State Dept.

In his call with Lavrov, Pompeo also raised the issue of election security, the department said in a statement, as the United States readies for nationwide voting on Nov. 3.

By REUTERS  
JULY 14, 2020 02:39
IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTER Mohammad Javad Zarif shares a laugh with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Monday (photo credit: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS)
(photo credit: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS)
WASHINGTON  - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the situation in Afghanistan with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday, the US State Department said, following media reports Russia offered money to militants to kill Americans in Afghanistan.
The Trump administration has downplayed the reports, saying US agencies have not corroborated intelligence that Russia may have paid the Taliban to kill US troops. Russia has denied the allegations.
After being briefed by US intelligence officials earlier this month, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Washington should impose sanctions on Russia's intelligence and defense sectors.
US officials have raised concerns that Russia could interfere in this year's election after an investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller disclosed a campaign of hacking and propaganda by Russia during the 2016 US presidential race.


