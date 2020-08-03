The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Pompeo, Taliban negotiator discuss Afghan peace process -Taliban spokesman

The Taliban want the prisoners freed before they join talks with government officials and other Afghans on a political settlement to decades of war.

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 3, 2020 22:36
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a video meeting on Monday with the Taliban's chief negotiator, Mullah Baradar Akhund, to discuss the state of the Afghanistan peace process, an insurgent spokesman said.
The discussions included the issue of Taliban prisoners whose release by the Afghan government the insurgents are demanding, Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban spokesman in Doha said on Twitter.
The Taliban want the prisoners freed before they join talks with government officials and other Afghans on a political settlement to decades of war.
The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
"Both sides talked about the inception of intra-Afghan negotiations" and they "emphasized that the release of the remaining prisoners are essential for commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations," Shaheen wrote.
The meeting between Pompeo and Baradar, the Taliban's Doha-based deputy leader, came as Afghan security forces ended a siege of a major prison in eastern Afghanistan by Islamic State militants in which hundreds of prisoners escaped.
It was not immediately known if the escapees included any of the prisoners whose release the Taliban is demanding.
The release of the Taliban prisoners has become a major hurdle to the convening of intra-Afghan peace talks, which were to have started by March 10.
A Feb. 29 US-Taliban agreement for a US troop withdrawal called for Kabul to free up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners in return for the release by the insurgents of up to 1,000 government detainees.
The Taliban has released around 1,000 detainees. The Afghan government, under US pressure, has freed around 4,600 Taliban prisoners named on a list compiled by the insurgents.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, however, is resisting freeing the remaining 400 named on the list, contending they were involved in serious crimes, including a massive 2017 bombing against the German embassy and other bloody attacks.
Instead, Ghani is expected to release 500 prisoners who are not on the list, and has called a traditional assembly of tribal elders from across the country - known as a loya jirga - to consult on whether to free those remaining on the list.
The assembly is expected to be held later this month.


Tags United States taliban afghanistan Mike Pompeo
Health Ministry will test anyone who was in contact with COVID-19 patient
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/03/2020 10:31 PM
UK reports second-highest COVID-19 cases since June
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2020 09:34 PM
352 IDF soldiers positive for coronavirus, 3,684 in quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/03/2020 09:33 PM
Former king Juan Carlos left Spain amid investigation
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2020 09:32 PM
France reports 3,376 new COVID-19 cases over three-day period
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2020 09:20 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu: I will promote more severe punishment for child abuse
  • By ANA BERSKY/MAARIV
  • 08/03/2020 08:38 PM
UK urges medicine suppliers to stockpile before Brexit transition ends
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2020 08:12 PM
Chief of staff to Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2020 08:03 PM
Vatican says ex-pope Benedict's condition "not particularly worrying"
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2020 07:34 PM
Florida to provide 15-minute COVID-19 test results at two sites
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2020 07:30 PM
Manhattan DA seeks to dismiss Trump lawsuit over subpoena for tax records
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2020 07:27 PM
Portugal reports no coronavirus deaths for first time since March
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2020 06:53 PM
Eight-year-old child found alone on Route 6
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/03/2020 06:11 PM
Lebanon appoints president's diplomatic adviser as new foreign minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/03/2020 05:16 PM
Netanyahu warns Israel's neighbors: We will harm those who threaten us
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by