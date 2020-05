Pompeo in a statement called the attack on the hospital in Kabul, which housed a maternity ward, "an act of sheer evil," and he noted the Taliban denied responsibility for that attack and a suicide bombing on the funeral in eastern Afghanistan.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday called on the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban to cooperate to bring to justice the perpetrators of attacks on a hospital and a funeral that killed dozens of people, including two newborn babies.