The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Pompeo: US will not allow Iran to buy arms after UN embargo ends

By REUTERS  
APRIL 29, 2020 19:14
The United States will not allow Iran to purchase conventional arms after a UN prohibition on this expires in October, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.
"We’re not going to let that happen," Pompeo told reporters at a news briefing. "We will work with the UN Security Council to extend that prohibition on those arms sales and then in the event we can't get anyone else to act, the United States is evaluating every possibility about how we might do that."
The United States in 2018 withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal that sought to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons in exchange for relief from economic sanctions. As part of that deal, a U.N. arms embargo on Iran expires in October.
A US-drafted resolution to extend the embargo has been given to Britain, France and Germany, all parties to the nuclear deal, a US official confirmed, but UN diplomats said it has not been shared with the remaining 11 UN Security Council members, including Russia and China. Russia and China, which hold vetoes on the council and are parties to the nuclear deal, are believed to be eager to sell armaments to Iran.
"The failures of the Iran nuclear deal are legion. One of them is now upon us... where China, Russia, and other countries from around the world can all sell significant conventional weapon systems to the Iranians in October, Pompeo said.
"We are urging our E3 partners to take action. This is within their capacity to do," he added, referring to Britain, France and Germany, each of which has the ability to force the "snapback" of all UN sanctions on Iran - including the conventional arms embargo - lifted under the nuclear deal.
Several European diplomats said since Washington has pulled out of the nuclear deal, it may not be able to spark a sanctions snapback, but Pompeo on Wednesday pushed back on that argument.
"The UN Security Council Resolution 2231 is very clear. We don't have to declare ourselves as a participant...It's there in the language...It's unambigious and the rights that accrue to participants in the UN Security Council resolution are fully available to all those participants," he said.
Some UN diplomats said that while legal opinions on whether the United States could do this were split, ultimately it would be up to council members to decide whether to accept a U.S. complaint of "significant non-performance" by Iran.
UK reports Europe's second-highest coronavirus death toll
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 07:08 PM
Palace with Austrian president's office evacuated after bomb threat
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 06:31 PM
Pompeo: US believes China's labs working on contagious pathogens
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 05:47 PM
Guinea-Bissau prime minister and 3 ministers test positive for coronaviru
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 04:22 PM
Sweden's confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 20,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 03:13 PM
Labour leader Starmer says 27,241 people have died in UK from COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 02:35 PM
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Baracoa, Cuba
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 02:14 PM
Iran death toll from coronavirus outbreak reaches 5,957
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 02:11 PM
Spain's daily coronavirus death toll rises to 325
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 12:33 PM
Beijing city govt to lower COVID-19 emergency response level
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 12:01 PM
Russia's coronavirus case tally nears 100,000 milestone
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 11:27 AM
Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.1 million, death toll crosses 216,600
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 09:41 AM
Assistant to Pompeo welcomes Saudi announcement of ceasefire in Yemen
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 09:10 AM
Germany reports 1,304 more coronavirus cases, 202 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 09:09 AM
Mainland China reports 22 new coronavirus cases vs 6 a day earlier
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 03:41 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by