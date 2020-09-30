Pompeo warns Italy over China's economic influence
By REUTERS
SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 15:53
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday he was concerned about China's plans to extend its economic influence in Italy and warned Rome to be on its guard.
Looking to reassure Pompeo, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told a joint news conference that the government understood US worries over the development of advanced 5G technologies and said all contracts would be carefully reviewed.
