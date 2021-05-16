The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Pope Francis calls for end to fighting in Israel and Gaza

By REUTERS  
MAY 16, 2021 13:30
Pope Francis called on Sunday for an end to the conflict in Israel and Gaza, saying the deaths of so many innocent people in recent days, including children, was unacceptable.
"I appeal for calm, and for those responsible to end the clamor of weapons and to take the path of peace," he said in a weekly address to faithful gathered in Saint Peter's Square.
"Many innocent people have died, amongst them there are also children. This is terrible. Unacceptable. Their death is a sign that (people) don't want to build a future, but destroy it ... I wonder where hatred and revenge will lead?"
