Portland police declare 'riot' as protesters light fire at offices

Police in Portland, Oregon late on Monday declared a "riot" after protesters lit a fire at the police association offices near the US city's North Lombard Street and North Campbell Avenue area.
"Failure to leave now will subject you to arrest and/or the use of crowd control munitions including but not limited to tear gas and impact weapons", the police said on Twitter adding that personnel were responding to the fire.