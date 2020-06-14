The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Pregnant woman dies at Soroka Medical Center after husband beat her

The woman was brain-dead from Friday and succumbed to her injuries through Saturday night.

By ALEX WINSTON  
JUNE 14, 2020 08:52
Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba (photo credit: DR. AVISHAI TEICHER/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba
(photo credit: DR. AVISHAI TEICHER/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
A 29-year-old pregnant resident of Rahat who was hospitalized on Friday after her husband allegedly beat her died of her injuries.
The woman, named as Roan al-Katnani, was brain-dead from Friday and succumbed to her injuries through Saturday night. The fetus did not survive.
Her father told KAN News on Sunday morning, "We will until the end of the investigation and then we will see how to act. If he is guilty, there is a law in the country."
The family also announced that they will be donating al-Katnani's organs, quoting from the Talmud, "Whoever saves a life, it is considered as if they save the entire world."
Her 32-year-old husband was arrested on Friday and has denied the allegations. He will be brought before Beersheba Magistrates Court on Sunday.
Attorney Maslam Ariyatha, who is representing the suspect on behalf of the public defense, said: "This is a young man with no criminal record. He denies the accusations and is cooperating with investigators."
The couple’s three children, aged five, eight and nine respectively, were taken in by relatives. 
The woman’s father described a difficult 13-year marriage between the man and his daughter, Ynet reported on Friday.
He said she often said her husband treats her badly and that the two families held several interventions in an attempt to save the marriage.
WIZO Chairperson Anita Friedman said on Friday that violence against women "became terrorism a long time ago and must be fought with all means."  
Israel has seen a large spike in the number of high-profile domestic violence including deaths in recent months, including Amit Almog, who was charged on Thursday morning with the murder of his girlfriend Maya Vishniyak after killing her and covering her body in banknotes before photographing it.


Tags women domestic violence in israel domestic violence Soroka Medical Center
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo If not curtailed, Netanyahu's attacks on the media will become his legacy. By JPOST EDITORIAL
Coronavirus has not stopped Iran's march to a nuclear bomb By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Minority opinions matter By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu wants to divide Jews, Right from Left, Israel from world By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Intersectional protests strengthen Netanyahu's push for sovereignty By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
2 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Israeli study points to nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19
A woman smokes a cigarette as she sits on a bench in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020
4 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
5 Iran prepares to confront Israel in Syria via Hezbollah - report
An Iranian carries the Iranian and Hezbollah flags during the commemoration of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Tehran, Iran February 11, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by