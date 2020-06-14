Pregnant woman dies at Soroka Medical Center after husband beat her

A 29-year-old pregnant resident of Rahat who was hospitalized on Friday after her husband allegedly beat her died of her injuries.The woman, named as Roan al-Katnani, was brain-dead from Friday and succumbed to her injuries through Saturday night. The fetus did not survive. Her father told KAN News on Sunday morning, "We will until the end of the investigation and then we will see how to act. If he is guilty, there is a law in the country." The family also announced that they will be donating al-Katnani's organs, quoting from the Talmud, "Whoever saves a life, it is considered as if they save the entire world." Her 32-year-old husband was arrested on Friday and has denied the allegations. He will be brought before Beersheba Magistrates Court on Sunday. Attorney Maslam Ariyatha, who is representing the suspect on behalf of the public defense, said: "This is a young man with no criminal record. He denies the accusations and is cooperating with investigators."The couple’s three children, aged five, eight and nine respectively, were taken in by relatives. The woman’s father described a difficult 13-year marriage between the man and his daughter, Ynet reported on Friday.He said she often said her husband treats her badly and that the two families held several interventions in an attempt to save the marriage.WIZO Chairperson Anita Friedman said on Friday that violence against women "became terrorism a long time ago and must be fought with all means." Israel has seen a large spike in the number of high-profile domestic violence including deaths in recent months, including Amit Almog, who was charged on Thursday morning with the murder of his girlfriend Maya Vishniyak after killing her and covering her body in banknotes before photographing it.