Pregnant woman hospitalized after contracting coronavirus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
AUGUST 3, 2020 23:03
A pregnant woman in her 30s with no prior illnesses is intubated in Sourasky Medical Center after contracting the coronavirus, N12 reported. The woman is 29 weeks pregnant and is hospitalized in the intensive care unit.
