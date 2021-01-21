The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
President Biden says Trump wrote him a very generous letter

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 21, 2021 00:34
US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump wrote a very generous letter to him.
"The president wrote a very generous letter," Biden told reporters at the White House. "Because it was private, I won't talk about it until I talk to him. But it was generous."
Twitter says locked account of China's US embassy for Xinjiang tweet
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 02:53 AM
Biden to hold first foreign leader call with Canada's Trudeau on Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 02:37 AM
US Senate approves Avril Haines as director of national intelligence
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 02:12 AM
Oxford scientists preparing vaccines to combat emerging COVID variants
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 01:32 AM
Abbas, Hamas react at Trump's departure, congratulate Biden and Harris
A-G to Treasury: Corona relief plan must be made carefully amid elections
Pope Francis to President Biden: God will guide US reconciliation
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2021 07:58 PM
Education Ministry: 23,486 students infected with coronavirus
Coronavirus: 10 more cases of South African variant found in Israel
Border police attacked in Lod, five arrested
Police break up Modiin Illit wedding violating coronavirus regulations
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 01/20/2021 05:46 PM
'We have no money' says Shaare Zedek director at budget protest
Health Ministry: Two coronavirus patients verified on flight from Ukraine
US Surgeon General resigns at Biden's request
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2021 05:03 PM
Italy arrests suspected al-Qaeda foreign fighter caught in Turkey
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2021 02:26 PM
