President-elect Joe Biden spoke with Jordan's king Abdullah II

President-elect Joe Biden thanked the king of Jordan, King Abdullah II, for his congratulations following the US elections results, and expressed his determination to strengthen the US-Jordanian strategic partnership, and to help support the two-states solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.The president-elect has also said he looks forward to working with the Jordanian king in regards to the two countries' other shared interests: Containing COVID-19, countering terrorism, and combating climate change. Biden also conveyed his appreciation for Jordan’s invaluable role in hosting Syrian and other regional refugees.