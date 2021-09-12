The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
President Herzog meets with Israel Police chief

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 12, 2021 13:33
President Isaac Herzog met with Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai on Sunday for their first working meeting.
Herzog took the time to thank Shabtai, as well as all of Israel Police for their hard work in the recapture of four of the six Gilboa Prison fugitives.
The Israeli president spoke on the shooting towards the house of Israel Police's chief superintendent Jamal Hakroush on Friday night, calling to put an end to crime and violence in the Arab sector.
He also added that the State of Israel must always give its full backing to the police.
Bennett visits Egypt in first official trip for a decade
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/13/2021 02:00 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 2,706 personnel infected
Holon Municipality architect: the landlords are to blame
Alert activated due to possible terror attack in Jezreel Valley
Tiberias residents evacuated after report of cracks in the building
Milk, poultry shortages expected during holidays
Coronavirus in Israel: 7,686 new cases, 691 serious cases
Lebanon to receive over 1 billion dollars from the IMF
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/13/2021 10:28 AM
16 injured in bus crash in southern Israel
Man suspected of stealing money from business he was fired from
Egypt warns Hamas of 'severe' Israeli response to rocket fire - report
Relations of Gilboa Prison escapee arrested in Jenin overnight
Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Salta, Argentina
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/13/2021 08:40 AM
Sperm donation banks to require Health Ministry approval - report
UK PM Johnson to hold talks with Biden this month
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/13/2021 03:03 AM
