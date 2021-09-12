President Herzog meets with Israel Police chief

President Isaac Herzog met with Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai on Sunday for their first working meeting.

Herzog took the time to thank Shabtai, as well as all of Israel Police for their hard work in the recapture of four of the six Gilboa Prison fugitives.

The Israeli president spoke on the shooting towards the house of Israel Police's chief superintendent Jamal Hakroush on Friday night, calling to put an end to crime and violence in the Arab sector.

He also added that the State of Israel must always give its full backing to the police.