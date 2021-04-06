President Rivlin to give mandate at noon

President Reuven Rivlin will entrust a Knesset member with forming a government at noon at the President's Residence.

Rivlin will sign a letter of appointment of the chosen Knesset member, as required by Basic Law: The Government. After signing the letter, the president will deliver remarks.

In Rivlin’s consultations with the 13 factions in the new Knesset that will be sworn in on Tuesday, some 52 MKs from four factions recommended Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while 45 from five factions recommended Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid. Yamina recommended its leader, Naftali Bennett; New Hope and the two Arab factions didn’t recommend anyone.